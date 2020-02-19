BusinessGreen Technology and Investment Forum: Last chance to pitch

Deadline for clean tech firms to submit an application to pitch at annual investor forum falls this Friday

Leading clean tech firms have just a few more days to submit their application to pitch at the fifth annual BusinessGreen Technology and Investment Forum and present to top investors at the exclusive event.

Hosted in association with Innovate UK and Investment Week, the annual half day conference and pitch event will take place on Thursday March 26 and will see up to 16 of the UK's most exciting clean and sustainable technology firms undertake four minute pitches for investment and/or support in front of an audience of top green investors.

With over 40 leading investors already confirmed to attend, the event provides a unique opportunity for cutting edge green technology firms to promote their innovative new approaches and connect with prospective partners and stakeholders.

The event, which will be hosted at the Events @ No6 space in central London, will also feature an exclusive briefing on the current state of the clean tech investment space from one of the UK's leading analysts, and a panel debate exploring how investors assess clean tech prospects.

Confirmed panellists include Beverley Gower-Jones of Carbon Limiting Technologies, Leon Kamhi of Hermes Investment Management, and Susannah McClintock of Sustainable Ventures.

"The BusinessGreen Technology and Investment Forum has proven a phenomenal success in recent years, helping early stage companies attract investment and expand their sphere of influence," said James Murray, editor-in-chief at BusinessGreen. "With Innovate UK's support we've been able to bring together experienced investors and exciting clean tech pioneers in a way that enables both sides of the market to expand their networks and catalyse the development of new technologies and businesses.

"We'd urge any business with a novel clean technology and all investors with an interest in early stage clean technologies or green businesses that are scaling up fast to apply to attend."

Clean tech companies interested in taking part can apply through the BusinessGreen Technology and Investment Forum website ahead of a deadline of 5pm on Friday 21st of February. Similarly, investors can register to attend through the same portal at any point.

The BusinessGreen Technology and Investment Forum is free to attend and participate in. However, places are limited and successful applicants will be notified in early March, ahead of the event itself on Thursday March 26.

Read all about last year's BusinessGreen Technology and Investment Forum here.