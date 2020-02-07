Jog on waste: Sweaty Betty launches leggings recycling service

Retailer says old leggings can be reused or broken down to create insulation and new clothes

Sweaty Betty has launched a new recycling service for old leggings, allowing customers to return used sportswear for recycling or re-use.

The company announced this week it has partnered with global textile recyclers SOEX in the UK and I:CO in the US, allowing customers to recycle any brand of leggings in the 60 Sweaty Betty standalone stores around the world.

The service was debuted in October last year and the company said the scheme has already saved over 2,000 pairs of leggings from going to landfill.

The retailer stressed that it "is not in the business of fast fashion" and that its garments are engineered to last years. However, it added that the new recycling scheme was designed to make it easier to give garments a second life.

Leggings that are donated in good condition are "rehomed", but those that are unwearable will be recycled or broken down into raw materials for new products like insulation, carpet padding and even new clothing and soles for shoes.

"We know we still have a lot to do, this recycling scheme is another step forward in our commitment to be kinder to the planet," said Julia Straus, CEO at the company, addined that the retailer was also "working with our suppliers to replace our packaging with eco alternatives and are actively reducing the amount of plastic we have in the company".

The new recycling service followed the introduction of swimwear made from recycled fishing nets and leggings made from 17 post-consumer plastic bottles.

"We're proud of the initiatives we have already introduced - we've used sustainable fabrics such as merino and bamboo for years, launched our recycling initiative last October, installed water Refill stations in our stores and use only recycled materials for our in store visual merchandising," said Straus. "We know it's a journey - we're looking at every area of the business and supply chain to ensure we're making mindful and more sustainable choices for the future to reduce our impact on the environment."