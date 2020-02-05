Flood risk and insurance cost fears highlighted for 1.8 million UK residents

Insurance industry warns of increased premiums as flood risk grows due to climate change.

The number of UK residents facing significant flood risk is larger than the population of Birmingham and Manchester combined, according to a major new report from a coalition of leading environmental campaign groups.

The numbers at risk were highlighted in a study from The Climate Coalition, a collection of over 130 organisations including conservation bodies WWF, the RSPB, and The Wildlife Trusts, aid agencies such as Oxfam, and community groups like the Women's Institute.

The UK is experiencing wetter winters and more frequent and intense weather extremes, which scientists have attributed to climate change and which are widely expected to worsen over the coming decades. The report outlines how communities have suffered in the aftermath of floods, such as those in Yorkshire and the Midlands at the end of last year.

The years 2007-19 have seen a major flood event nearly every year, with almost 100,000 properties damaged in England, according to data drawn by the report from the Environment Agency.

The November 2019 floods led to more than 2,250 insurance claims for flood damage from homeowners with at least £45 million expected to be paid out to cover damaged homes and possessions, according to information given to report authors by the Association of British Insurers (ABI). Coastal, surface or river flooding is now estimated to cause more than £1bn worth of damage a year in the UK.

One of the worst affected places during the November 2019 floods was Bentley, in South Yorkshire, where more than 400 homes were damaged. Previous flooding in the town in 2007 had left residents priced out of home insurance by high premiums, with a £7,500 excess in one case. Flooding has also made it difficult for residents to sell or move home.

As such the Coalition called for all new homes to be made compatible with the UK's net zero emissions target and urged the government to help homeowners make their houses more energy-efficient, while also stepping up investment in improving flood defences in vulnerable areas.

Building homes in areas at risk of flooding should be subject to stricter controls, while planting more trees in urban areas will both reduce the risk of flooding and help to cool cities during heatwaves, the Coalition added.

"As time ticks past, so the impacts of the climate crisis edge ever closer to home - including right up to, and into our homes, as this report sets out so starkly," said Gareth Redmond-King, head of climate change at WWF-UK. "We know what we need to do and we have the tools we need to do it - the time to act is now. We must move faster to slash emissions from our homes, to protect them from the impact of the climate emergency - including the devastating floods we saw last year."

Alisa Dolgova, manager of Prudential Regulation and a climate change specialist at the ABI, reiterated that without action to manage flood risks there will be implications for insurance premiums. "If we see a greater increase in the extreme weather events that we've had over the past decade then that will inevitably be reflected in insurance costs," she said.

Hilary McGrady, director-general of the National Trust, added that there had been welcomed signs that government policy was beginning to move to a more joined-up approach to managing flood risk, using natural flood management and processes, but she argued further progress was needed.

"Decision making processes and funding rules tend to favour hard engineering schemes, and we want to see natural flood management (NFM) properly considered either as the complete solution, or at least as part of the solution, to managing flood risk saving money and helping nature to recover," she said.

Environment Minister Rebecca Pow welcomed the report and insisted action to address climate risks would remain a top priority for the government.

"Adapting to the inevitable changes in our climate is vital, and we are taking robust action to improve the resilience of our people, economy and environment, including by investing £2.6bn over six years to better protect our communities from flooding and erosion," she said. "Tackling climate change and the impact on our environment is both a national and international priority. The UK is already leading the way by delivering on our world-leading target of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. We will ask our partners to match the UK's ambition at this year's COP26 talks in Glasgow."