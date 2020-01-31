Pandora sparkles with carbon neutral commitment

Company becomes first jewellery firm to join Science Based Targets Initiative with pledge to become 'carbon neutral' by 2025

Global jewellery firm Pandora has become the latest company to join the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi), pledging this week to slash emissions across its full value chain in line with the goals of the Paris Agreement.

Specifically, the Denmark-headquartered company said it has set a target to become 'carbon neutral' across its own options by 2025. It also pledged to publish a plan before the end of next year detailing how it intended to reduce emissions across its value chain in line with the Paris Agreement.

"Addressing climate change is one of the greatest challenges facing the world today, and as a large global company we have an obligation to contribute to the necessary solutions," said CEO Alexander Lacik. "Responsible business practices such as recycling of materials and waste have always been part of Pandora's way of operating, and we now commit to ambitious targets to reduce our carbon emissions and help drive sustainability in the jewellery industry."

The company said it was already working on a number of strategies to curb its emissions.

Pandora's crafting facilities currently account for 52 per cent of the company's emissions and from this year it will source renewable electricity for the facilities from verified solar energy providers in Thailand through renewable energy certificates.

Longer term, the company plans to increase its own production of solar power, currently providing three per cent of the facilities' electricity, and engage directly in developing renewable energy projects, potentially through power purchase agreements.

At the same time the company said it would introduce a policy for purchasing green power for its stores.

For remaining unavoidable emissions, estimated at less than five per cent of total emissions, Pandora said it will buy carbon offsets.

The company has also committed to exploring how to work with its supply chain, which account for more than 90 per cent of the carbon footprint of its products.

Most emissions stem from the procurement of raw materials, while other sources include manufacture of jewellery parts, packaging, franchise stores and transportation, the company acknowledged.

"In 2020, we will conduct new research to further our understanding of the carbon footprint across our different suppliers, and we will work with them to find the right scalable opportunities to reduce the carbon footprint," said Mads Twomey-Madsen, vice president for sustainability at the company.