Emma Pinchbeck to become new chief executive at Energy UK

Deputy chief executive at RenewableUK to take up the reins at UK's largest energy trade body from this summer

Emma Pinchbeck has today been named as the new chief executive of Energy UK, with the influential trade body confirming the current deputy chief executive at RenewableUK will take up the helm at the organisation this summer.

Pinchbeck, who is currently on maternity leave, will join Energy UK on a part time basis this July before then starting full time in September.

Audrey Gallacher is currently serving as interim chief executive following the departure of previous boss Lawrence Slade late last year.

Announcing the appointment, chairman of Energy UK, Lord Hutton said Pinchbeck would "bring experience, expertise and a passion for working towards a net zero carbon energy sector, which is essential if we are to meet the future challenges we face both as an industry, and a country".

"It is an exciting time in the energy sector, with rapid change being seen in both the retail market and the power sector, and with new innovative products and services which are transforming the way customers interact with the market," he added. "I know Emma will be the right person to lead the organisation during this time of considerable change and that she, with the wider Energy UK team, will continue to ensure we have a clear and influential voice on the key issues facing the sector and that our members' voice is heard."

In her role at RenewableUK Pinchbeck has been a vocal advocate for the UK's net zero transition and the growing role of cost competitive renewables in the energy mix.

She joins Energy UK at a time when many of the trade body's membership are working on sweeping clean technology and decarbonisation plans.

"The energy transition is upon us, and I am thrilled to be joining Energy UK at this critical time," said Pinchbeck. "The rapid innovation and technological advances in recent years mean that it is no longer necessary to compromise to get affordable, green and reliable power, and that is fantastic news for the UK economy and for British households.

"The energy transition is not a niche green movement but an economic shift at the heart of our energy system, and Energy UK members have shown global leadership in meeting the challenges and seizing the opportunities of this new market.

"I am delighted that as chief executive of Energy UK, I will be in a position to support them as the transition gathers pace and, with my track record of working on climate change, I look forward to bringing my experience to help our members to achieve their decarbonisation ambitions - particularly in the year that the UK government will host COP26 in Glasgow."

Pinchbeck has been at RenewableUK since 2016-2020, during which time she served as Deputy CEO and sat on the board of both RenewableUK and Scottish Renewables. She holds several board advisory positions, including with Imperial College and Innovate-UK, and is a regular commentator on climate change and renewables in the media. Prior to joining RenewableUK, Pinchbeck was head of the climate change team at WWF-UK.