SC Johnson hits circular plastics economy home run

SC Johnson is partnering with the Milwaukee Brewers for its latest plastic-busting initative

Consumer goods giant SC Johnson is partnering with Milwaukee Brewers in its latest bid to develop a circular economy for the plastic used in its products, the Wisconsin-based firm announced yesterday.

The initiative aims to tackle the more than one million plastic cups used at the baseball team's Millers Park stadium every year, by placing receptacles around the site separating the cups from other waste.

SC Johnson will then collect the cups - which are branded with the firm's logo - and use the recycled plastic in its Scrubbing Bubbles bottles, linking the waste stream to a specific product.

The move aims to help develop a market for recycled materials, said SC Johnson chairman Fisk Johnson.

"We all need to work together to help close the plastic recycling loop, and I hope this first-of-its-kind initiative with the Brewers will serve as a model for other major league teams, companies and even other sports leagues," Johnson said.

The move was welcomed by Brewers Pitcher Brent Suter, who holds a bachelor's degree in environmental science from Harvard and recently launched his own initiative to help his teammates reduce plastic use, named Strike Out Waste.

"I am excited that the Brewers and SC Johnson are teaming up to bring greater awareness to important issues like recycling and ocean plastics," Suter said. "We can all make a positive impact in our homes, our communities and with this program in place, we can now make a direct impact at the ballpark."

The Brewers initiative joins previous SC Johnson efforts to build up a market in recycled plastics by incorporating them into their bestselling products. Last year, it began manufacturing its Windex Vinegar range of household cleaning products with 100 per cent recycled ocean plastic.

More than eight million tonnes of plastic enter the oceans each year, killing a million seabirds and 100,000 marine animals, according to the United Nations Environment Programme. Many of the world's biggest food and drink, household goods and retail brands have made commitments to reduce their use of virgin plastics in response to the crisis.

However, despite such efforts the plastics industry shows no sign of nearing peak production. A recent report from the Center for International Environment Law (CIEL) identified $200bn of planned investment in 330 new or expanded US petrochemicals facilities over the next decade. The International Energy Agency has predicted that the petrochemicals industry will be the world's biggest driver of oil demand by 2050.