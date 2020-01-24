Ceres launches corporate alliance to accelerate electric vehicle transition

DHL, one of the alliance's founding members, is aiming to reach net zero emissions from transport activities by 2050

Alliance brings together Amazon, DHL, and others in a bid to drive development of electric vehicle market

Investor-backed sustainability non-profit Ceres has this week launched a new alliance designed to help companies accelerate the transition to electric vehicles, unveiling Amazon, AT&T, DHL, Direct Energy, Genentech, IKEA North America, and Siemens among its founding members.

The Corporate Electric Vehicle Alliance aims to support member companies in making and achieving commitments to fleet electrification, Ceres said. As well as guiding corporate action, the group also aims to catalyse market development and address concerns the EV market is not yet providing a sufficient range of light, medium, and heavy-duty models at the economies of scale many fleet operators require.

The alliance hopes to highlight to auto manufacturers how corporate demand for a diverse array of electric vehicle models is climbing fast, thus incentivising investment in new production capacty and product development, Ceres said. The will also provide a platform to advocate for policies that enable fleet electrification and support the development and deployment of electric vehicles and infrastructure, it added.

"The climate crisis demands we decarbonize transportation -- the highest-emitting sector in the US - and electric vehicles are an essential component of this transition," said Ceres' VP of climate and energy Sue Reid. "With companies controlling more than half the vehicles on the road in the U.S. today, they have a tremendous role to play in leading the transition to electric vehicles - both in terms of electrifying their own fleets and in leveraging their buying power to send a strong market signal to automakers and policymakers alike. The Corporate Electric Vehicle Alliance is where the rubber hits the road."

Many of the members of the alliance already have ambitious electric vehicle or net zero carbon goals in place, including Amazon, Siemens, and DHL.

Kara Hurst, head of worldwide sustainability at Amazon, said the group would help support the company's ambitious fleet decarbonisation plans "As part of The Climate Pledge, which includes the purchase of 100,000 Rivian electric delivery vans and a commitment to deliver 50 per cent of shipments with net zero carbon by 2030, we are pursuing the highest standards in transportation sustainability. But we can't get there alone. We're looking forward to working with fellow Corporate Electric Vehicle Alliance members to share best practices to remove carbon emissions from our transportation business."

John DeBoer, head of the Siemens eMobility and Future Grid Business Unit, added: "Given our corporate commitment to being carbon neutral by 2030, electrifying our fleet is an essential step. We're looking forward to joining with other companies to accelerate the adoption of EVs for fleets, consumers, transit agencies, and others through the Corporate Electric Vehicle Alliance."