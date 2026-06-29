Fruit farmers call for action as extreme heat threatens production

Fears growing as temperatures near 40 degrees in Kent and first hosepipe ban is issued
Growers in Kent and East Sussex are feeling the impact of this month's extreme heat with farmers resorting to overnight spraying to protect staff and crops from the record-breaking temperatures. Some...
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