Global Briefing: Africa's green transition tipped to create up to 84 million jobs by 2050

Africa set for green workforce boom, EU carbon emissions grew by one per cent in 2025, China sets ambitious electric HGV target, Amazon inks landmark wind energy deal, and G7 promises action on critical minerals
Africa's clean energy transition could generate up to 84.5 million jobs by 2050, according to a new study by financial sector development agency FSD Africa. Published this week, Unlocking Africa's Green...
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