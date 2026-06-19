Global Briefing: Africa's green transition tipped to create up to 84 million jobs by 2050

clock • 10 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Africa set for green workforce boom, EU carbon emissions grew by one per cent in 2025, China sets ambitious electric HGV target, Amazon inks landmark wind energy deal, and G7 promises action on critical minerals

Africa's clean energy transition could generate up to 84.5 million jobs by 2050, according to a new study by financial sector development agency FSD Africa. Published this week, Unlocking Africa's Green...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

'Ahead of the curve': 90 per cent of UK and Ireland's financial services firms have net zero target in place

Andy Burnham declares Labour has 'final chance to change', after huge victory in Makerfield by-election

More on Climate change

Study: EU oil and gas firms projected to cause at least $1.5tr in global climate damages
Climate change

Study: EU oil and gas firms projected to cause at least $1.5tr in global climate damages

EXCLUSIVE: Global Witness study estimates societal costs of emissions from oil and gas production in the EU are continuing to increase

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 17 June 2026 • 5 min read
UK Green Business Awards 2026: Point One named as charity partner
Climate change

UK Green Business Awards 2026: Point One named as charity partner

Innovative new climate charity confirmed as partner for next week's UK Green Business Awards

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 17 June 2026 • 2 min read
Point One's Ryan Kohn on how 'almost nothing changes everything'
Climate change

Point One's Ryan Kohn on how 'almost nothing changes everything'

BusinessGreen talks to the UK Green Business Awards charity partner about its innovative new approach to philanthropic giving and climate action

James Murray
James Murray
clock 17 June 2026 • 14 min read