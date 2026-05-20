'A stark warning that the UK remains dangerously underprepared': Reaction to the CCC's climate adaptation report

BusinessGreen staff
clock • 19 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Green business leaders, politicians, environmental groups, and experts respond to the Climate Change Committee's on the UK's looming climate adaptation challenge

The UK's Climate Change Committee (CCC) has today published a wide-ranging report exploring the scale of the climate threat faced by the UK and setting out how £11bn a year of investment in a wide-range...

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