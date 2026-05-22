Global Briefing: Industrialised nations exceed $100bn climate finance goal for third year running

OECD members surpass climate finance targets, Microsoft inks latest carbon removals deal, and new ultra low emission sake debuts in Japan
The 38 member nations of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) collectively exceeded their $100bn annual climate finance goal for third year in a row in 2024, new data has revealed....
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