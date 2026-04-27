Is geopolitical uncertainty and rising costs slowing the 'race to retrofit' commercial buildings?

Stuart Stone
clock • 5 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Fewer A, A+, and B rated Energy Performance Certificates were registered across the UK's commercial real estate sector in 2025 than in the two previous years, new analysis warns

The pace of building decarbonisation efforts and compliance with Minimum Energy Efficiency Standard (MEES) rules across the UK's commercial real estate sector "stalled" in 2025, as property owners and...

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Stuart Stone
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