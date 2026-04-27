Is geopolitical uncertainty and rising costs slowing the 'race to retrofit' commercial buildings?

Fewer A, A+, and B rated Energy Performance Certificates were registered across the UK's commercial real estate sector in 2025 than in the two previous years, new analysis warns
The pace of building decarbonisation efforts and compliance with Minimum Energy Efficiency Standard (MEES) rules across the UK's commercial real estate sector "stalled" in 2025, as property owners and...
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