NESO unveils plans for summer flexible grid service

Households and businesses to be offered fresh incentives to increase power demand during periods of peak solar and wind generation
Consumers across the UK will be able to access new incentives designed to encourage them to increase demand for power during peaks in solar or wind generation this summer. The National Energy System...
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