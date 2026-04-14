NESO unveils plans for summer flexible grid service

James Murray
clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Households and businesses to be offered fresh incentives to increase power demand during periods of peak solar and wind generation

Consumers across the UK will be able to access new incentives designed to encourage them to increase demand for power during peaks in solar or wind generation this summer. The National Energy System...

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Households and businesses to be offered fresh incentives to increase power demand during periods of peak solar and wind generation

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clock 14 April 2026 • 3 min read