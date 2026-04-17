'Another barrier to EV adoption just fell': New data shows average EV now cheaper than petrol models

AutoTrader confirms average prices for new electric cars advertised on online car marketplace are now almost £800 lower than the average price for petrol models
New electric vehicles (EVs) are on average now almost £800 cheaper to buy than petrol cars, according to a new analysis today, which has been hailed as a major milestone in the shift towards zero emissions...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis