'Another barrier to EV adoption just fell': New data shows average EV now cheaper than petrol models

Michael Holder
clock • 5 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

AutoTrader confirms average prices for new electric cars advertised on online car marketplace are now almost £800 lower than the average price for petrol models

New electric vehicles (EVs) are on average now almost £800 cheaper to buy than petrol cars, according to a new analysis today, which has been hailed as a major milestone in the shift towards zero emissions...

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