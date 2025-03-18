'The price will be electoral oblivion': Green groups respond to Kemi Badenoch's attack on net zero targets

James Murray
clock • 11 min read
'The price will be electoral oblivion': Green groups respond to Kemi Badenoch's attack on net zero targets

The Conservative leader has declared the UK's net zero by 2050 target "impossible", sparking fury among climate campaigners, business groups, and some of her own party

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch has today officially dropped the Party's support for the legally-binding net zero target her predecessors adopted in government, declaring the goal "impossible" to reach...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

'A mistake': Kemi Badenoch slammed over decision to drop support for UK net zero target

Farming subsidy reforms may be in the firing line, but change is urgently needed

More on Politics

'The price will be electoral oblivion': Green groups respond to Kemi Badenoch's attack on net zero targets
Politics

'The price will be electoral oblivion': Green groups respond to Kemi Badenoch's attack on net zero targets

The Conservative leader has declared the UK's net zero by 2050 target "impossible", sparking fury among climate campaigners, business groups, and some of her own party

James Murray
James Murray
clock 18 March 2025 • 10 min read
'A mistake': Kemi Badenoch slammed over decision to drop support for UK net zero target
Politics

'A mistake': Kemi Badenoch slammed over decision to drop support for UK net zero target

Conservative leader to argue that reaching net zero by 2050 is 'impossible', prompting critics to accuse her of 'abandoning science and voters' and 'giving up on the economic opportunity of the century'

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 17 March 2025 • 10 min read
Global Briefing: Germany coalition deal eyes €100bn in climate-related spending
Politics

Global Briefing: Germany coalition deal eyes €100bn in climate-related spending

European leaders look to ramp up clean energy spending in response to growing geopolitical risks

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 14 March 2025 • 6 min read