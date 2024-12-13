'Energy security, lower bills, good jobs' The Clean Power Action Plan at a glance

Michael Holder
clock • 12 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

BusinessGreen's all-you-need-to-know guide to the government's vision for how it intends to deliver a largely decarbonised power system by 2030

The government has today offered the clearest overview to date of how it intends to deliver on its hugely ambitious goal of transitioning to a largely decarbonised electricity system in just six years....

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

Report: UK's EV charge point race on track despite major planning hurdles

'A new era of clean electricity': Government sets out Clean Power Action Plan

Most read
01

'A new era of clean electricity': Government sets out Clean Power Action Plan

13 December 2024 • 9 min read
02

IEA: Geothermal energy costs could fall 80 per cent by 2035

13 December 2024 • 3 min read
03

Report: UK's EV charge point race on track despite major planning hurdles

13 December 2024 • 5 min read
04

Nationally Significant Infrastructure: Wind and solar industries welcome latest planning changes

13 December 2024 • 5 min read
05

A roadmap for doing green business in the Trump era

13 December 2024 • 5 min read

More on Policy

'Energy security, lower bills, good jobs' The Clean Power Action Plan at a glance
Policy

'Energy security, lower bills, good jobs' The Clean Power Action Plan at a glance

BusinessGreen's all-you-need-to-know guide to the government's vision for how it intends to deliver a largely decarbonised power system by 2030

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 13 December 2024 • 12 min read
Global Briefing: Canada confirms target to cut emissions 50-55 per cent by 2035
Policy

Global Briefing: Canada confirms target to cut emissions 50-55 per cent by 2035

James Murray
James Murray
clock 13 December 2024 • 7 min read
'A new era of clean electricity': Government sets out Clean Power Action Plan
Policy

'A new era of clean electricity': Government sets out Clean Power Action Plan

Government unveils wide-ranging plan designed to put the UK on track to deliver a clean power system by 2030

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 13 December 2024 • 9 min read