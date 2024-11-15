COP29 update from Baku

BusinessGreen Editor’s Briefing: COP29

clock • 1 min read

The BusinessGreen team reflect on the first week of talks from the COP29 climate summit in Azerbaijan

In BusinessGreen's latest Editor's Briefing, James reflects on seven days of climate talks from Baku where negotiations over new collective climate finance goal remain at an impasse following...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Business Green

View profile
More from Business Green

US election results, Budget review, COP16 outcomes and what to expect at COP29

Green budget preview and highlights from the Net Zero Festival

Most read
01

COP29: UK unveils new carbon market principles, as climate finance negotiations rumble on

15 November 2024 • 8 min read
02

Mansion House: Chancellor to promise sweeping reforms to unlock green investment

14 November 2024 • 6 min read
03

Zero emission bus sales rise by almost 50 per cent in three months

15 November 2024 • 4 min read
04

The UK government is making the wrong bet on carbon capture and storage

15 November 2024 • 4 min read
05

COP29: UN chief urges all businesses to produce net zero transition plans within a year

14 November 2024 • 5 min read

More on Policy

COP29 breakthroughs and Manchester City solar panels: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week
Policy

COP29 breakthroughs and Manchester City solar panels: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

BusinessGreen rounds up the most widely read stories on the site this week

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 15 November 2024 • 1 min read
Climate Action Tracker: Impact of government climate action has flat-lined over past three years
Policy

Climate Action Tracker: Impact of government climate action has flat-lined over past three years

Annual analysis of global climate action warns governments are 'failing to bend the curve' as the world edges ever closer to dangerous temperature thresholds

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 14 November 2024 • 6 min read
Study: Net zero regulations enjoy global surge, but 'implementation gap' remains
Policy

Study: Net zero regulations enjoy global surge, but 'implementation gap' remains

Oxford University analysis details how climate disclosure rules are becoming increasingly widespread, but regulatory regimes are still struggling to trigger sufficient

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 13 November 2024 • 4 min read