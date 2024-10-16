'The age of electricity': What could the global energy landscape look like by 2030?

Michael Holder
clock • 9 min read
'The age of electricity': What could the global energy landscape look like by 2030?

From an imminent peak in fossil fuel production and global CO2 emissions, to geopolitical volatility and soaring electricity demand, the IEA's latest World Energy Outlook paints a picture of a global energy system in flux

Global carbon emissions and fossil fuel demand are both set to peak this decade, thanks to the rapid adoption of renewables and clean technologies which are thrusting the world into a new "age of electricity"....

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

Green Alliance and OEP seek intervention in crunch High Court case

Government welcomes £1.1bn plan to expand Stansted Airport capacity

Most read
01

Last Energy announces £300m 'micro modular' nuclear project at former coal site

15 October 2024 • 4 min read
02

Industry calls for improved EU-UK energy ties to turn North Sea into Europe's 'green power plant'

15 October 2024 • 5 min read
03

Maintaining momentum on PPWR: The role of the plastics industry in meeting EU environmental and competitiveness objectives

15 October 2024 • 9 min read
04

Survey: ESG appetite among investors drops for third consecutive year

15 October 2024 • 5 min read
05

Sainsbury's inks major wind power purchase agreement

15 October 2024 • 2 min read

More on Energy

'Free electricity': EDF teams up with Ideal Heating for new heat pump offer
Energy

'Free electricity': EDF teams up with Ideal Heating for new heat pump offer

Energy giant to offer household customers zero energy bills throughout December 2025 if they ditch gas boilers for heat pumps

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 15 October 2024 • 2 min read
Industry calls for improved EU-UK energy ties to turn North Sea into Europe's 'green power plant'
Energy

Industry calls for improved EU-UK energy ties to turn North Sea into Europe's 'green power plant'

Coalition of 19 energy associations and system operators warn 'sub-optimal market mechanisms' are restricting the North Sea's green energy potential

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 15 October 2024 • 5 min read
'It's the energy elephant in the room': UK businesses to face hefty energy bills through 2026
Energy

'It's the energy elephant in the room': UK businesses to face hefty energy bills through 2026

Cornwall Insight warns annual bills for smaller industrial energy users set to remain at high levels through to 2027

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 14 October 2024 • 4 min read