Global Briefing: Paris Olympics heat dome exacerbated by climate change

New study highlights how climate change is leading to more extreme heat waves, methane emissions continue to rise, and Air New Zealand shelves its carbon intensity target in this week's round up of stories from across the green economy
Olympics hit by 'heat dome' that would have been 'impossible' without climate change The heat wave that has caused discomfort for athletes and spectators alike at the Olympic Games in Paris this week...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
- Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
- > Exclusive in-depth case studies
- > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
- > Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- > Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month
Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.