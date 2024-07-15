Former staffer files complaint with charity regulator against Science Based Targets Initiative

A complaint has been lodged against the Science-Based Targets Initiative (SBTI) with the UK's charity watchdog, reportedly by a former employee who has accused the standards body of "acting against its mission" when it announced plans to relax guidance around the corporate use of carbon offset credits.

Reuters reported this morning that a complaint was filed last month with the Charity Commission, alleging that the SBTI's board of trustees acted "recklessly" when it announced it would allow companies to meet some of their value chain, or Scope 3, climate targets using carbon offsets.

The Charity Commission confirmed in a statement provided to BusinessGreen that it was looking into the organsation. "We are assessing concerns raised about Science Based Targets Initiative to determine if there is a role for the Commission, and any next steps," a spokesperson said.

The SBTI has been mired in controversy since its Board announced a plan to "extend" the use of "environmental attribute certificates" - a category of carbon accounting mechanisms that includes carbon offsets - to allow them to count towards corporate value chain emissions targets.

The proposal was criticised by dozens of charities and non-profits, and sparked an internal backlash, with employees accusing the board of failing to consult staff on the matter. Earlier this month, SBTI CEO Luiz Amaral announced his resignation, citing personal reasons.

In the complaint seen by Reuters, the former staffer argued the SBTI was being compromised by its funding model, given that one of its major funders - the Bezos Earth Fund - is a big investor in voluntary carbon markets.

The FT reported in April that the board's initial statement followed a two-day meeting of SBTI funders and stakeholders organised by the Bezos Earth Fund, the philanthropy set up by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

In response to the report, SBTI said it had not seen the full complaint. "It's hard to comment on something we haven't seen," a spokesperson said.

They added that developing standards was part of the SBTI's charitable mission, and noted that no rules had been changed since the April announcement. "The SBTI's charitable purpose includes research and the development of standards," the spokesperson said. "The work we are doing reflects that and there have been no changes to the Corporate Net Zero Standard. We will be providing more detail on this in due course, including an extensive consultation process, and we look forward to the contributions made from civil society, business and governments."

In its initial reaction to the backlash over the proposal to allow for the wider use of carbon offsets, the SBTi said the board's announcement had not been a decision nor guidance, but "a strategic steer" issued as part of an ongoing process of revision to its corporate climate standard. "The Board of Trustees acted according to their remit to set the strategic direction for SBTi, while respecting the organisation's standard operating procedures," the group said in a statement.

Supporters of the SBTI's proposed reforms - which include a number of high profile green business groups - claim a high-quality, transparent, and credible carbon market can drive much-needed investment into climate and nature projects outside of companies' spheres of influence, while helping corporates' tackle residual emissions in their supply chains that are hard to abate.

Critics contend looser rules around the use of carbon credits would discourage companies from taking action that reduces emissions at source. They argue the voluntary carbon market is failing on its own terms to drive climate action, with a glut of low-cost credits flooding the market linked to climate and nature projects that have had a questionable impact.

In a paper published late last week, WWF - one of the founding partners of the SBTI - acknowledged that the "credibility" of the standards body had been "impacted" by the board's decision to announce the suite of proposed changes "without following its own standard operating procedures".

"This risks undermining the important role that the SBTI is playing in reducing corporate emissions and financing a decarbonised global economy," the paper states.

The environmental group said it supported the use of carbon credits that would allow firms to neutralise any residual emissions in their value chain, those that are hardest to abate with existing technologies. But it added that it did not support the use of offsets to compensate for other types of emissions, or for their use in justifying 'climate neutrality' or 'net zero' claims by companies that are off track to meet their emissions reduction targets.

"WWF fully recognises that companies have a role to play [in delivering climate finance to developing countries], but their priority must be investments in their value chain, because this is a more effective way to mobilise corporate climate finance and tackle the climate crisis," it said.

Analysis from Trove Research has calculated that giving firms' greater scope for Scope 3 emissions abatement could see the SBTi's roster of companies with validated targets grow as much as 20 per cent, although the real impact would depend on the details of any finalised rules.

