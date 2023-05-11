Longer lorries are ready to roll, but are they really a climate solution?

Cecilia Keating
clock • 9 min read
Longer lorries are ready to roll, but are they really a climate solution?

Calls are mounting for ministers to deliver a more detailed plan to fully decarbonise road haulage, as government touts legalisation of longer lorries as a climate win

Trucking decarbonisation is in the spotlight, as retailers and consumer goods firms around the world look to deliver on net zero goals and governments contend with squaring the year-on-year growth of the...

Cecilia Keating
Author spotlight

Cecilia Keating

Features Editor

View profile
More on Haulage

Credit: Biffa
Haulage

Electric fleets: Biffa revs up plans for electric bin lorries

Announcement comes as IKEA advances plans for zero emission fleet and official sales figures for EVs continue to soar

Amber Rolt
clock 28 April 2023 • 4 min read
Credit: Evri
Haulage

Evri plans to triple parcel deliveries by e-cargo bikes

Evri set to treble use of e-cargo bikes over the next year, as part of efforts to reach net zero emissions by 2035

Amber Rolt
clock 25 April 2023 • 2 min read
Volvo Trucks' electric range | Credit: Volvo Trucks
Haulage

UK's green truck ambitions stuck in the slow lane, SMMT warns

Automotive trade body calls for urgent government strategy to phase out fossil fuel heavy goods vehicles from 2035, or risk undermining investment

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 18 April 2023 • 6 min read