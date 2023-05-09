Local Elections: Could Green shockwaves remake the electoral map?

James Murray
clock • 9 min read
Local Elections: Could Green shockwaves remake the electoral map?

Record gains for the Green Party and a collapse in the Tory vote point to how environmental issues could prove key to the coming general election

The results may have been overshadowed somewhat by the King's Coronation this weekend, but as the dust settles on last week's local elections the implications for a range of environmental issues are becoming...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

Government proposes energy bill discounts for communities that host new onshore wind farms

Sainsbury's announces first store has switched to fully electric delivery fleet

Most read
01

Grid flexibility trials cut Britain's winter electricity use by 3.3GWh

10 May 2023 • 4 min read
02

'Applying emissions on my face': Vattenfall and Cara Delevingne debut carbon-cutting hydrogen face mist

10 May 2023 • 3 min read
03

'Genuine milestone': UK wind power exceeds gas generation for first time

10 May 2023 • 3 min read
04

The government has hosted its first Net Zero Council meeting - but can it deliver?

10 May 2023 • 7 min read
05

'Shambles': Government rows back plans to ditch thousands of EU-derived laws

10 May 2023 • 7 min read

More on Politics

Local Elections: Tory losses stack up, as Opposition parties hail 'a fantastic set of results'
Politics

Local Elections: Tory losses stack up, as Opposition parties hail 'a fantastic set of results'

Greens declare they are 'gaining across the country', as early results point to big wins for Labour, the Lib Dems, and Greens - and heavy losses for the government

James Murray
James Murray
clock 05 May 2023 • 3 min read
The Prince of Wales at the inaugural 2021 Terra Carta Seal Awards | Credit: SMI
Politics

The King's Apprentices

The New Carolean era will be defined by a backdrop of escalating climate impacts and accelerating climate action - how will the King Charles respond? 

James Murray
James Murray
clock 05 May 2023 • 3 min read
King Charles III will be positive force for the environment
Politics

King Charles III will be positive force for the environment

The King will remain committed to the cause he has long championed for many more years, argues the World Resources Institute's Edward Davey

Ed Davey, World Resources Institute UK
clock 05 May 2023 • 3 min read