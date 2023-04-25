'Lead by example': Standards body BSI debuts carbon budgets and green bonus schemes

Michael Holder
clock • 5 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

British Standards Institution unveils Carbon Allowance Model to promote 'shared responsibility' among staff for meeting its 2030 net zero goal

The British Standards Institution (BSI) is introducing a designated carbon budget for each division and function within its business, in addition to linking executive bonuses to the achievement of its...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

'Scandalous': Government blocks Labour Sewage Discharge Bill, as Ministers vow to put storm overflow target into law

ONS: Nature worth at least £51bn to UK economy

Most read
01

Labour to force Parliamentary vote on proposed Sewage Discharge Bill

24 April 2023 • 4 min read
02

Move over, carbon footprint: Why organisations need to examine their climate shadow

25 April 2023 • 4 min read
03

Could the UK become a 'global leader' in the hydrogen economy?

24 April 2023 • 8 min read
04

The inside track on Grosvenor's sustainable supplier mentoring scheme

25 April 2023 • 14 min read
05

Levelling up: Environment Agency and Microsoft to gamify flood risk with Minecraft link-up

25 April 2023 • 3 min read

More on Incentives

Credit: iStock
Incentives

Power Move: OVO shells out almost £150,000 in energy-saving customer incentives

OVO provides data on latest demand-management scheme, revealing it helped save over 22 tonnes of carbon over the winter

Amber Rolt
clock 14 April 2023 • 2 min read
Liberty Steel's Newport plant | Credit: Liberty Steel
Incentives

ResponsibleSteel and banks ink deal to harmonise steel climate standards

ResponsibleSteel and Sustainable Steel Principles Association hail deal as major milestone in efforts to decarbonise steel industry

Amber Rolt
clock 13 January 2023 • 4 min read