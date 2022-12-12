Green groups threaten legal challenges if new UK oil and gas licensing plans proceed

Greenpeace, Friends of the Earth, and Uplift warn they will launch legal action if government plans for new oil and gas licensing rounds go ahead
The UK government could face three separate legal challenges over its plans to issue 130 new oil and gas licenses in the North Sea if Business Secretary Grant Shapps does not U-turn on the controversial...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial