Could timber and pulp products become a 'no-go' for EU importers?

Cecilia Keating
clock • 4 min read
Could timber and pulp products become a 'no-go' for EU importers?

Zoological Society of London warns significant number of companies may soon be banned from selling products in to the EU as new anti-deforestation regulation comes into force

A scorecard assessing the sustainability credentials of the world's largest timber and pulp producers suggests the industry is yet to comprehensively measure or manage the significant contributions it...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Cecilia Keating
Author spotlight

Cecilia Keating

View profile
More from Cecilia Keating

First shipment of low-carbon aggregates from china clay waste reaches London

The next PM must move fast to unlock investment in long duration energy storage

Most read
01

Unilever launches energy saving, plastic-free laundry capsule

28 July 2022 • 2 min read
02

It's official: Renewables provided 40 per cent of Britain's electricity in 2021

29 July 2022 • 3 min read
03

Octopus Investments raises £800m for renewables infrastructure blitz

01 August 2022 • 3 min read
04

'Real, verifiable climate impact': Voluntary carbon market council unveils 'core principles' for CO2 credits

27 July 2022 • 5 min read
05

Tory members back stronger green energy policies, as Sunak cools on heat pumps

28 July 2022 • 8 min read

More on Biodiversity

A wind turbine turns in the foreground of a coal fired power generating station | Credit: iStock
Supply chain

Welcome to the Net Zero Commodities Hub

It is one of the most important, and yet under-reported aspects, of the net zero transition – how are the world’s supply chains responding to surging demand for the commodities needed to decarbonise the global economy? And what does the net zero commodities...

James Murray
James Murray
clock 01 August 2022 • 8 min read
Greenpeace UK appoints new joint executive directors
Workplace

Greenpeace UK appoints new joint executive directors

Position of executive director to be jointly held for the first time in the group's history

Amber Rolt
clock 01 August 2022 • 2 min read
Companies can get ahead of incoming regulation with climate transition plans
Management

Companies can get ahead of incoming regulation with climate transition plans

Roadmaps setting out how corporate activity can be aligned with a 1.5C pathway can help companies prepare for climate regulation coming down the line, writes CDP's Emma Jenkins

Emma Jenkins, CDP
clock 01 August 2022 • 4 min read