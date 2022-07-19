Next Prime Minister to face legal requirement to beef up Net Zero Strategy

As Tory leadership candidates yesterday signalled their support for the UK’s net zero goals, the High Court ruled the government must do more to explain how it intends to decarbonise the economy
The in-tray awaiting the next Prime Minister just got even more daunting. Just hours after the candidates to become the next Conservative Party leader took part in a sweltering hustings in Parliament...
