Global Briefing: Australia strengthens official climate targets

James Murray
clock • 5 min read
Aerial view of the Parliament buildings on Capitol hill in Canberra, Australia | Credit: iStock
Image:

Aerial view of the Parliament buildings on Capitol hill in Canberra, Australia | Credit: iStock

Canberra submits a new national climate action plan to the UN, President Biden preps fresh measures to tackle methane, and Austria cracks down on fossil fuelled heating

Australia submits new NDC promising to cut emissions 43 per cent by 2030 Australia's new government has wasted little time in strengthening its official national climate action plan, this week lodging...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

Progress and disappointment: Bonn Conference kicks off new era for global climate talks, but same old stand-offs persist

Connected Energy celebrates £15m funding boost for EV battery recycling vision

Most read
01

Blackrock strengthens sustainability EMEA team with senior appointments

13 June 2022 • 2 min read
02

Offshore Wind Bonanza: Industry predicts £155bn economic boost through to 2030

13 June 2022 • 4 min read
03

Going Under: 200,000 homes and businesses at risk of rising sea levels

15 June 2022 • 3 min read
04

Reports: Prime Minister planning to slash £1bn from existing energy efficiency schemes to fund new insulation drive

16 June 2022 • 4 min read
05

Government axes plug-in car grant, as industry warns shock move comes at 'worst possible time'

14 June 2022 • 5 min read

More on Policy

Patricia Espinosa delivering her speech at the opening of COP26 in Glasgow | Credit: UNFCCC
Policy

Progress and disappointment: Bonn Conference kicks off new era for global climate talks, but same old stand-offs persist

Fortnight-long meeting has made progress on number of technical issues, but disagreements over climate finance are now set to dominate the COP27 Climate Summit

James Murray
James Murray
clock 17 June 2022 • 10 min read
Matthew Lumsden, CEO at Connected Energy / Credit: Connected Energy
Automotive

Connected Energy celebrates £15m funding boost for EV battery recycling vision

Caterpillar and Volvo among group of big name investors to back plans to turn EV batteries into large scale energ storage arrays

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 17 June 2022 • 2 min read
Matt Trewhella (CEO, The Kensa Group), Andrew Rendel (Clean Energy Senior Investment Manager, Legal & General Capital), James Standley (COO, The Kensa Group), Lord Matthew Taylor (Chairman for The Kensa Group)
Technology

Legal & General ramps up investment UK heat pump pioneer Kensa Group

Kensa Group celebrates latest £8m investment, as company seeks to ramp up production of ground source heat pumps

James Murray
James Murray
clock 17 June 2022 • 3 min read