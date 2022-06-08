IEA: How energy efficiency can deliver one third of the emissions cuts required to deliver net zero

Cecilia Keating
clock • 5 min read
IEA: How energy efficiency can deliver one third of the emissions cuts required to deliver net zero

Major meeting of energy ministers in Denmark aims to spotlight need for policies that can slash energy use in response to climate and energy crises

Roughly a third of the emissions reductions required by 2030 to put the world on track to deliver net zero emissions by mid-century could be achieved if policymakers and business leaders press ahead with...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Cecilia Keating
Author spotlight

Cecilia Keating

View profile
More from Cecilia Keating

COP15 is an opportunity for the UK to champion nature on a global stage

A shift in mindsets is needed to build a just and regenerative future

Most read
01

Carbon Credits: Google and Unilever among firms 'road testing' new code of practice

07 June 2022 • 2 min read
02

Electric vehicles continue to provide one bright spot for gloomy auto market

06 June 2022 • 2 min read
03

Volvo unveils dump truck made from fossil-free steel in 'world first'

01 June 2022 • 4 min read
04

'The inefficiency penalty': Government again urged to get a grip on underpowered energy efficiency policy

07 June 2022 • 8 min read
05

Waitrose scraps coloured milk caps in supermarket first

06 June 2022 • 2 min read

More on Efficiency

'Climate change is happening now': Roadmap sets out Environment Agency's new flood risk plan
Infrastructure

Practical actions will help protect homes, roads and rail lines, the body says

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski
clock 08 June 2022 • 3 min read
'Flawed and Unlawful': Campaigners advance legal challenge to 'inadequate' Net Zero Strategy
Policy

'Flawed and Unlawful': Campaigners advance legal challenge to 'inadequate' Net Zero Strategy

Campaigners announce legal case against the government's Net Zero Strategy has secured a High Court hearing

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski
clock 08 June 2022 • 4 min read
Credit: UNFCCC
Policy

Bonn Conference kicks off with plea for nations to deliver on Glasgow Climate Pact promises

COP26 President urges governments to demonstrate that Russia's invasion of Ukraine has 'increased, not diminished, our determination to deliver on climate action'

James Murray
James Murray
clock 07 June 2022 • 4 min read