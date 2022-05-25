A solution to plastic pollution? A plastic that doesn't pollute

clock • 3 min read

A global treaty to tackle plastic pollution is welcome but risks driving policy towards recycling at the expense of more effective solutions, argues Xampla CEO Simon Hombersley

A global process is now well underway to create the first ever treaty on plastic pollution. It could and should be one of the most significant steps ever made to improve the health of our planet and our...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen
member?

Login

Most read
01

HSBC AM head of responsible investing: 'Who cares if Miami is six metres under water in 100 years?'

20 May 2022 • 3 min read
02

Not so moral money?

20 May 2022 • 11 min read
03

Reports: HSBC suspends responsible investing head after controversial climate speech

23 May 2022 • 2 min read
04

HSBC AM's 'head of irresponsible investment' condemned over climate speech

20 May 2022 • 3 min read
05

Institute for Government slams 'incoherent' government net zero policymaking

19 May 2022 • 4 min read

More on Waste

Power Plants: Agri-tech Bill can boost yields and climate resilience, ministers predict
Supply chain

Power Plants: Agri-tech Bill can boost yields and climate resilience, ministers predict

Genetic Technology (Precision Breeding) Bill aims to remove EU barriers to gene editing research

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski
clock 25 May 2022 • 2 min read
Co-authors Israel Temprano and Grace Mapstone | Credit: Gabriella Bocchetti © University of Cambridge
Technology

Cambridge researchers develop supercapacitor that absorbs CO2 while it charges

The technology aims to speed up carbon capture and storage innovation, at a much lower cost

Dev Kundaliya
clock 24 May 2022 • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Shipping

UK SHORE: Government delivers fresh wave of clean maritime R&D funding

Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition to provide £12m to range of projects designed to accelerate development of greener maritime technologies

James Murray
James Murray
clock 24 May 2022 • 2 min read