'The year the UK's solar industry came of age': How the solar sector added 730MW of new capacity in 2021

Cecilia Keating
clock • 5 min read
The solar sector is now delivering record new subsidy-free capacity
Image:

The solar sector is now delivering record new subsidy-free capacity

Gas crisis helps drive 'huge growth' in rooftop, commercial-scale, and ground-mount solar PV capacity in 2021, bringing total UK capacity to over 14GW, latest figures show

Solar Energy UK has hailed "potentially the most significant year to date" for the domestic solar industry, after confirming significant subsidy-free growth across the rooftop, commercial-scale, and ground-mount...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen
member?

Login

Cecilia Keating
Author spotlight

Cecilia Keating

View profile
More from Cecilia Keating

Volta Trucks raises €230m to start production of all-electric haulage plans

'Irrecoverable and unjustifiable': Nature charities call for immediate ban on peat extraction for horticulture

Most read
01

Guiding CEOs through the transition to net zero

17 February 2022 • 2 min read
02

Carbonplace: UBS, Standard Chartered, and BNP Paribas join CO2 offset trading platform

15 February 2022 • 3 min read
03

Food waste: How the campaign to ditch 'Best Before' labels is heating up

15 February 2022 • 4 min read
04

The Shared Wood Company: Engie and AXA Investment Management back new nature-based solutions venture

18 February 2022 • 2 min read
05

Google offers cloud users new tools to reduce their emissions

17 February 2022 • 2 min read

More on Solar

A render of the project | Credit: Britishvolt
Automotive

Behind the scenes at Britishvolt: Chairman Peter Rolton on building the UK's first gigafactory

Rolton and chief governance officer Tom Cowling sit down with BusinessGreen to discuss the company's plans to 'kickstart the UK's battery ecosystem'

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 16 February 2022 • 13 min read
The Llawern solar plant, a 'seed asset' in one of Next Energy Capital's UK ESG funds | Credit: NextEnergy Capital
Solar

Barclays and Goldman Sachs ink power purchase deals for UK wind and solar projects

Barclays announces 10-year corporate PPA with oil and energy giant BP, while Goldman Sachs scores separate deal with solar develop NextEnergy Capital

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 16 February 2022 • 3 min read
A render of the Northumberland site | Credit: Britishvolt
Technology

Britishvolt plots £200m fundraise for Blyth gigafactory

Firm reveals it has secured a promise of a further £40m investment from miner Glencore as it unveils plans for a new funding round and Canadian expansion

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 15 February 2022 • 3 min read