STEAG advances plans for 55MW Norfolk solar plant with battery storage

Credit: STEAG
UK arm of German power group announces it has secured permission to build park near King’s Lynn

A German energy company is set to move forwards with plans to build a 55MW solar park in East Anglia that will supply clean energy to the electricity grid.

Announcing late last week that it had secured planning consent for the project, the UK subsidiary of STEAG Solar Energy Solutions (SENS) said the project would have a service life of 40 years and produce enough power to supply 14,700 households.

The park, which will be built on land near King's Lynn, will also include an energy storage system that will be capable of storing up to 15MW hours of clean energy, according to the update.

SENS UK said it would build the park with help from UK solar and technology and services provider Namene Solar.

Christian Kleinhans, head of project development at SENS, said the project had been designed with nature in mind, noting that the soil under the park that had previously been intesively farmed would have an opportunity to regenerate over the lifetime of the plant.

"Among other things, we plan to plant a hedgerow about one kilometre long around the solar park, which will provide habitat for a wide variety of animal and plant species," he said. "Flowering strips with wildflowers are also part of the ecological concept for the site."

SENS said it was developing an ecological management plan for the area in cooperation with the Borough Council of King's Lynn and West Norfolk.

SENS said the project was "only the prelude" to other activities it had planned in the UK with Namene Solar, as it looks to develop 200MW of grid-connected solar parks in the country over the next two years.

Rolls Royce and Porterbrook ink rail decarbonisation partnership

Study: Spend on home EV charging set to grow 390 per cent over five years

