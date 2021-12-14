Are Europe's biggest meat and dairy firms enjoying 'impunity' over their climate impact?

Institute for Agriculture and Trade Policy study warns the 'climate footprint of Europe's big meat and dairy companies rival the fossil fuel giants'
Europe's biggest meat and dairy companies stand accused of operating with "impunity" over their sizeable impact on the climate, after fresh research this week calculated that the 35 largest firms in the...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial