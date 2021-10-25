Net zero skills gap: Environment Audit Commitee calls for clarity over government's green jobs plans

MPs call for 'detailed, actionable delivery plan' to prepare the UK's workforce for the net zero transition
The government may have unveiled a target to support up to 440,000 green jobs by 2030 in its Net Zero Strategy last week, but it is yet to set out how it plans to meet those goals and prepare the UK's...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Receive full access to businessgreen.com, indispensable information for business professionals
Choose from our 3 paid membership levels