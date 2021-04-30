'Climate+': E.ON unveils duo of 'sustainable' energy tariffs

All gas supplied to customers that sign up to new 'Climate+' home energy tariff will be accompanies by carbon offsets, energy supplier announces

E.ON has ramped up its clean energy offering for customers, unveiling a 'sustainable' charging tariff for electric vehicle (EVs) drivers and a new home energy tariff that supplies customers with renewable electricity and carbon-offset gas.

The energy company said it had launched the tariffs to meet growing consumer demand for green products and energy.

A new 'Climate +' home energy tariff will supply households with electricity from the grid fully backed by renewable electricity certificates and fossil fuel gas that is offset through a number of emission reduction schemes, the company said.

E.ON has pledged to plant five new trees in the Amazon for every customer who sign up to the scheme through a project with charity One Tree Planted.

In addition, it said its new 'Next Drive' tariff will provide EV drivers with clean electricity, while offering cheaper overnight charging when there is less demand on the grid.

Drivers will be able to charge their cars at a fixed price of 4p per kWh between midnight and 4am and 17.8p per kWh at all other times, it confirmed.

E.ON UK chief executive Michael Lewis said the tariffs offered customers a means to adopt greener lifestyle choices. "Through E.ON Next, we're giving people simple ways to make their heating and hot water and their driving more sustainable," he said. "In addition to greener tariffs, we offer a range of solutions to help people better manage their energy through smart, personalised and sustainable technologies, so we can all play our part in meeting the nation's net zero ambitions."

E.ON said it would be offsetting the gas it provided by investing in a range of carbon neutral initiatives that included clean energy projects in various places around the world.

A poll of more than 2,000 British adults conducted by E.ON in December revealed that nine out of 10 Brits wanted to become more environmentally friendly over the year ahead.

The move is part of an industry-wide trend that has seen numerous energy companies offer new green tariffs and so-called time of use tariffs that look to incentivise people to use power when demand on the grid is at its lowest. However, the trend remains contentious in some quarters with experts highlighting how 'green' tariffs can differ significantly in the way they support renewables projects and their use of carbon offsets or low emission biogas.