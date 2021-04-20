How Defra's post-Brexit statutory instrument spree could weaken UK environmental law

Moorland landscape on Shelf Moor in the Peak District | Credit: iStock
Detailed analysis of more than 100 EU exit statutory instruments laid by Defra prompts campaigners to warn of 'significant governance gaps in the application, interpretation and enforcement of environmental law' post-Brexit

Parliamentary democracy has undoubtedly been put under the microscope during the coronavirus crisis, after the government took advantage of a number of legislative tools to push through various pieces...

