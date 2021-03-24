'Fuelling climate chaos': How big banks poured $750bn into fossil fuels during the pandemic year

Tar sands in Alberta, Canada | Credit: Dru Oja Jay, Dominion, Flickr
Fossil fuel financing declined by nine per cent in 2020 amid the economic downturn, but campaigners warn overall trend is 'one heading definitively in the wrong direction'

Net zero commitments may have ricocheted across banking sector over the last 18 months, but big banks' attestations of climate concern did not stop many of them from expanding financing for the world's...

