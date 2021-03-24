'Fuelling climate chaos': How big banks poured $750bn into fossil fuels during the pandemic year
Fossil fuel financing declined by nine per cent in 2020 amid the economic downturn, but campaigners warn overall trend is 'one heading definitively in the wrong direction'
Net zero commitments may have ricocheted across banking sector over the last 18 months, but big banks' attestations of climate concern did not stop many of them from expanding financing for the world's...
Shipping industry emissions keep on climbing, new IMO data reveals
New figures show that significant improvements in carbon intensity have been made since 2012, although these have slowed in recent years
'Critical step': Government plots mandatory climate risk rules for 1,600 UK firms
Government sets out proposals to make TCFD disclosures mandatory for large publicly quoted companies, large private companies, and LLPs
NatWest and Microsoft pool expertise to help businesses slash emissions
NatWest will help its business customers harness Microsoft's data and AI expertise to calculate and shrink their carbon footprints