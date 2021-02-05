'Urgent priority': Can 2021 usher in a sustainable food system transformation?
Nobody wants the food they consume to have destroyed forests, habitats, and wildlife on its way to their plate, and yet the system that underpins our global food supplies today continues to be one of the...
More news
'Burning coal is a global problem': Green groups urge government to block Cumbrian coal mine
Environmental groups argue government's decision to frame coal mine as a 'local issue' turns blind eye to global impacts of burning coal, as calls grow for government to intervene while it still can
Reports: Johnson considers carbon border tariff push ahead of G7 Summit
Number 10 reportedly considering making plans for carbon border tariffs a priority for G7 Summit, as sources downplay chances of new meat and dairy tax
Good Energy: Juliet Davenport to step down as CEO
Renewable energy supplier's founder announces plan to step back into non-exec role, sparking search for new CEO
Hotel giant Whitbread launches £550m green bond push
Premier Inn-owner drives forward with its sustainable finance efforts despite impacts of Covid-19 lockdown on its business