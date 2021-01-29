Salesforce, Accenture and a tipping point for carbon accounting
A major new partnership suggests the world of sustainability software could be on the cusp of a long-awaited breakthrough
The events of 2020 thrust the issue of corporate sustainability front and center in many C-suites. With that heightened visibility comes questions about accountability and accounting - specifically carbon...
Amazon aims to help clean up aviation with Infinium investment
Climate Pledge Fund backs innovative US developer of green jet fuels
COP26: Scottish government confirms Covid contingency planning underway
Scottish official admits second postponement or scaling back of high profile Climate Summit under consideration given on-going health risks
Greener snacks? PepsiCo and Beyond Meat to collaborate on plant-based snacks
News of tie-up prompted shares in Beyond Meat to jump 26 per cent to $199.38 on Tuesday