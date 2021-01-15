How China could shift from coal to green energy in 2020s to hit climate goals

China has expanded its coal plant capacity to boost the coronavirus-stricken economy
Green electrification drive over next 10 years critical to the world's largest emitter decarbonising its power grid by mid-century, according to Energy Transitions Commission and Rocky Mountain Institute

China must electrify as much of its economy as possible and generate almost all its electricity from zero carbon sources to meet its 2060 carbon neutrality goal, according to joint research today by the...

