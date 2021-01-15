How China could shift from coal to green energy in 2020s to hit climate goals
Green electrification drive over next 10 years critical to the world's largest emitter decarbonising its power grid by mid-century, according to Energy Transitions Commission and Rocky Mountain Institute
China must electrify as much of its economy as possible and generate almost all its electricity from zero carbon sources to meet its 2060 carbon neutrality goal, according to joint research today by the...
What will it take for 2021 to be a groundbreaking year for circular fashion?
More than 100 billion garments are produced annually, and many end up in the landfill
Mars and DHL plot £350m UK logistics hubs to slash one million road miles
Partnership will see two state-of-the-art warehouses build in East London and Midlands partly powered by on-site solar
Drax launches green skills drive to 'boost social mobility for one million people'
Energy firm joins Social Mobility Pledge led by former education secretary Justine Greening in bid to help plug green skills gap and support disadvantaged communities