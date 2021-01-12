Could Jordan Cereals point the way for a flourishing post-Brexit green farming sector?
The Jordans Farm Partnerships provides incentives to farmers to conserve some of their land for nature leading to the creation of more than 4,000 hectares of wildlife habitat in the last five years, according to a new study
UK joins 50 nations in pledge to protect 30 per cent of land and oceans by 2030
New High Ambition Coalition for Nature and People established in support of '30 by 30' goal, which comes ahead of crucial COP15 biodiversity summit this year
Boris Johnson: 'Tackling climate change must be part of overall agenda to protect the natural world'
The Prime Minister says nations most 'go further' to protect nature, in addition to fighting carbon emissions, in his address to world leaders at the UN-backed One Planet Summit hosted by the French government on Monday
Verdantix expands ESG research practice to meet surging demand for green tech
Independent research firm says rebooted sustainability practice will allow companies to grow more sustainably
Clean power drives Britain's grid to record low CO2 intensity in 2020
National Grid ESO data for 2020 confirms raft of new records for wind and solar generation, as well as longest coal-free run since the Industrial Revolution