Race to decarbonise UK heat finally warms up
New research has illuminated some of the challenges the UK government faces as it works to decarbonise the UK's heating system
The British public overwhelmingly backs the net zero transition, but underestimates some of the key challenges the UK will face as it seeks to decarbonise the economy. That is the conclusion of new government...
CEO arrested during XR climate protests: 'Business as usual has got us into this mess'
Recolight CEO Nigel Harvey speaks to BusinessGreen after being among 250 arrested for their part in Extinction Rebellion actions in London this week
France and Germany ramp up multi-billion Euro green stimulus plans
French government puts climate action at heart of €100bn stimulus package, as Germany successfully delivers first sovereign green bond
Net zero compatible? Government announces North Sea oil and gas sector review
Review of the UK's oil and gas licensing regime to look at how to align future of the sector with 2050 net zero target
Eight ways to seize the net zero opportunity
National Grid's Nicola Shaw reveals some of the secrets of how the company - and the country - can maximise the huge opportunities that will come from the transition to net zero emissions