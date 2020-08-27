Will the 2020s be 'the decade of hydrogen'?

Influential analysts predict green hydrogen costs are set to fall by almost two-thirds by 2040, while grey hydrogen prices are set to rise by more than 80 per cent

It has been regarded for decades as both the Goldilocks and the Cinderella of clean energy. For its advocates, hydrogen is the clean energy source that is 'just right', boasting zero emissions and high...

