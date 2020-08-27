Will the 2020s be 'the decade of hydrogen'?
Influential analysts predict green hydrogen costs are set to fall by almost two-thirds by 2040, while grey hydrogen prices are set to rise by more than 80 per cent
It has been regarded for decades as both the Goldilocks and the Cinderella of clean energy. For its advocates, hydrogen is the clean energy source that is 'just right', boasting zero emissions and high...
On Seinfeld, shower heads, and Trump's war on efficiency standards
The US President has waged a war against energy efficiency standards for lightbulbs, washing machines, boilers, cars - and now even showerheads, writes Andrew Warren
Sky boss pledges to harness 'power of storytelling' to help drive climate action
EXCLUSIVE: Sky CEO Jeremy Darroch will tell Edinburgh TV Festival that broadcasters should work together to better communicate environmental issues through the critical decade ahead
Naked strips out virgin plastics with 100 per cent recycled bottles
The move makes it the only UK juice or smoothie brand using 100 per cent recycled plastic packaging, manufacturer PepsiCo claims
HSBC and Pollination Group plot 'natural capital' investment venture
Banking giant aims to raise $1bn for its first fund, which will be followed by a carbon credit fund of up to $2bn