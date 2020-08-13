Ember: Wind and solar provide record share of global electricity

Wind and solar continue to eat into coal's global market share
Wind and solar continue to eat into coal's global market share
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Think tank reveals wind and solar are now providing 10 per cent of global power and are demonstrating impressive resilience to the coronavirus crisis, as coal investment continues to slide

Covid-19 may have caused massive disruption to the global energy sector over the past six months, but signs are that the pandemic has still done little to change the most notable overall trend over the...

To continue reading...

More on Wind

More news