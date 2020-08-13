Ember: Wind and solar provide record share of global electricity
Think tank reveals wind and solar are now providing 10 per cent of global power and are demonstrating impressive resilience to the coronavirus crisis, as coal investment continues to slide
Covid-19 may have caused massive disruption to the global energy sector over the past six months, but signs are that the pandemic has still done little to change the most notable overall trend over the...
More news
Alok Sharma urges businesses to sign up for £2bn Green Home Grant scheme
Builders, plumbers, and other tradespeople advised to become TrustMark accredited so they can 'crack on' and offer grant-funded services under the government's new energy efficiency scheme
Welsh low carbon heat networks clinch £8m government funding boost
Cardiff and Bridgend are the first councils in Wales to be awarded funding from the government’s £320m HNIP scheme to accelerate the development of district heating networks
We should be mining e-waste - not the ground - for valuable and critical metals
The UK must develop facilities to extract valuable metals from electronic waste, or it risks falling behind growing global competition, argues Inprotec's Chris Oldroyd