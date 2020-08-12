ESG fund flows breaks records despite active equity's continued decline
Latest report from Calastone reveals how ESG funds are demonstrating remarkable resilience in face of economic downturn
ESG and global equity funds both continued to break records over the past month and quarter, however this did not prevent active equity funds losing £638m overall in July alone, according to the latest...
Kamala Harris: Biden bolsters climate credentials with VP pick
California Senator has previously slammed President Trump's scientific illiteracy and backed plans for a $10tr net zero investment drive
'We could fix our world': Martin Freeman voices net zero pension campaign animation
Animation features a 'woolly man' voiced by Sherlock actor calling for pension investments to help protect against the 'ravages of climate change'
West Midlands unveils £260m vision for 500-mile cycle network
Seven metropolitan authorities with the support of Transport for West Midlands have linked their local cycling plans into the Starley Network
'Overheating audit': How the Mayor of London is crafting extreme heat adaptation plans
EXCLUSIVE: City Hall has today set out a programme of work to help London adapt to a changing climate, focusing on the elderly and young children who are less able to control their environment