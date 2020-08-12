ESG fund flows breaks records despite active equity's continued decline

ESG fund flows breaks records despite active equity's continued decline
  • James Baxter-Derrington, Investment Week
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Latest report from Calastone reveals how ESG funds are demonstrating remarkable resilience in face of economic downturn

ESG and global equity funds both continued to break records over the past month and quarter, however this did not prevent active equity funds losing £638m overall in July alone, according to the latest...

To continue reading...

More on Investment

More news