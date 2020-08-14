Global Briefing: From methane to showers, Trump administration steps up assault on environmental regulation
All the green business news from around the world this week
Trump administration continues green regulation roll-back The Trump administration stepped up its pre-election effort to roll back environmental regulations this week, confirming plans to axe methane...
More news
Defra selects English councils to pilot local nature recovery strategies
Buckinghamshire, Cornwall, Cumbria, Greater Manchester, and Northumberland Councils to share £1m funding to map out pioneering habitat protection plans
Zero emission developers set course for Scottish shipbuilding revival
Malin Newbuild teams up with Smart Green Shipping to advance development of zero emission shipping prototype