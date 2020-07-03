California's new truck rule: It's big, it's bold, it's controversial

Credit: Amazon
Credit: Amazon
  • Katie Fehrenbacher, GreenBiz.com
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

California's epic clean truck rule has arrived. It's big. It's bold. It's controversial. After months of discussion, last week the California Air Resources Board (CARB) unanimously approved the Advanced...

To continue reading...

More on Automotive

More news