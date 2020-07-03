Global Briefing: UN shines spotlight on e-waste opportunity
Plus all the top green business news from around the world this week
UN report reveals how $10bn of precious metals are lost to e-waste each year The UN has this week published its annual Global E-waste Monitor report, revealing that at least $10bn of gold, platinum,...
Back to Top
More news
Global Briefing: UN shines spotlight on e-waste opportunity
Plus all the top green business news from around the world this week
How Pandora hopes to reach 100 per cent recycled silver and gold
The jewellery giant is reaching out to its supply chain to help bolster its circular economy ambitions
Government attaches climate conditions to Celsa Steel emergency loan
However, government declines to provide further details on precise nature of climate and net zero targets attached to firm's rescue support