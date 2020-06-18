'Climate emergency': Insurers urged to step away from oil and gas projects in wake of coronavirus crisis
Letter sent to the world's biggest insurers from the Insure Our Future campaign urges sector to respond to the disruption to oil and gas markets caused by the pandemic by advancing fossil fuel phase out policies
A coalition of green groups have appealed to insurance companies to stop backing new oil and gas projects, stressing the policy would allow the sector to play a decisive role in turbocharging the transition...
'Carbon is the new calorie': Logitech launches carbon labelling for computer kit
Logitech announces it is to work with a number of third parties to verify and validate carbon calculations, with the first wave of labels to feature on its gaming product range
Waste-powered shopping: John Lewis to build biomethane filling plant
Owner of Waitrose and John Lewis reveals plans to build filling station for its growing fleet of biomethane trucks as it unveiled a fresh commitment to wean its entire transport fleet off fossil fuels by 2030.
'A pivotal moment': BP Statistical Review confirms net zero shift was gathering pace before pandemic struck
Oil giant publishes latest edition of influential global energy market analysis, revealing renewables growing competitiveness and mounting fears over slow pace of decarbonisation