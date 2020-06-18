'Climate emergency': Insurers urged to step away from oil and gas projects in wake of coronavirus crisis

Credit: Zbynek Burival
Letter sent to the world's biggest insurers from the Insure Our Future campaign urges sector to respond to the disruption to oil and gas markets caused by the pandemic by advancing fossil fuel phase out policies

A coalition of green groups have appealed to insurance companies to stop backing new oil and gas projects, stressing the policy would allow the sector to play a decisive role in turbocharging the transition...

