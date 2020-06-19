Global Briefing: Vatican urges Catholics to join divestment movement
Campaign group 350.org hails Vatican's intervention as 'a breath of hope in times when faith is more needed than ever'
Vatican calls on Catholics to quit fossil fuel and arms investments The Vatican yesterday urged all Catholics to disinvest from armament and fossil fuel industries, marking a major victory for the global...
'Time is running out': Green groups issue dire warning on post-Brexit environmental safeguards
Environmental standards 'likely to be weaker' from 2021 under current government plans, Greener UK warns
Teddy bears to garden chairs: Hasbro launches UK recycling scheme for toys
Partnership with TerraCycle follows success of similar initiatives in Germany, Canada, Brazil and US
Bank of England admits bond portfolio out of step with Paris climate goals
Central bank publishes first ever climate risk assessment revealing non-gilt holdings aligned with whopping 3.5C global warming scenario
