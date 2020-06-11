'Now is the time to deliver': Calls grow for government to deliver 'long overdue' campaign to tackle UK's leaky homes

'Now is the time to deliver': Calls grow for government to deliver 'long overdue' campaign to tackle UK's leaky homes
Fresh analysis reiterates how a national building upgrade programme provides one of the most cost-effective routes to tackling emissions, creating jobs, and boosting the economy

For many observers of the UK's green policy landscape today's major new report from the industry-backed Energy Efficiency Infrastructure Group will feel a lot like Groundhog Day. The report joins the...

